Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Silgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Silgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Silgan by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Silgan by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silgan by 3.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

