New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,600 Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,136,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Office Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Depot stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

