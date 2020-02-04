CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 900,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,657,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Shares of CNX opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.61. CNX Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

