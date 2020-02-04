Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blucora were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blucora by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 279,805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

