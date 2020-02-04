New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,000 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

