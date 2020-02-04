New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neenah were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NP opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Neenah’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,957 shares of company stock worth $2,023,243 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

