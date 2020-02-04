Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,477 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 135.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $650,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,563. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

