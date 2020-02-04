Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $368,000 in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Amy Butte acquired 2,800 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

