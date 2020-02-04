JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 32,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

