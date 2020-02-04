Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after buying an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $16,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,238,000 after purchasing an additional 324,348 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,233,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

