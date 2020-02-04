Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $375,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group
New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co.
Papa John's Int'l, Inc. Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System
New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Stamps.com Inc.
HNI Corp Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System
Silgan Holdings Inc. Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System
