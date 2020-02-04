Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $375,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

