Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $586,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,004.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,866.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.81. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

