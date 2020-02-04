Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $381,000 Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 22,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 42,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SBR opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $561.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.50. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 958.33% and a net margin of 94.67%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

