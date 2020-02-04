Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

NYSE:LUV opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.