Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYH. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYH opened at $219.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $230.52.

