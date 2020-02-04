Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after buying an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after buying an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after buying an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,496,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,074,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.