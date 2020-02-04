Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,096 Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -374.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average of $132.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $2,942,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,572,094.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock worth $33,753,344. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

