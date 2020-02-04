InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Lowered to C$1.05 at National Bank Financial

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.05 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IPO opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

