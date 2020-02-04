Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$4.75

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$3.28 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $111.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.96.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

