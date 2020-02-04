Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $15.46 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $259.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $229,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 973.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

