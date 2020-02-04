NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

NDEKY stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.59. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (NDEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
InMed Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group
InMed Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group
Freehold Royalties Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial
Freehold Royalties Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial
E.ON SE Sponsored ADR Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
E.ON SE Sponsored ADR Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
Volvo PT Set at SEK 190 by Deutsche Bank
Volvo PT Set at SEK 190 by Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report