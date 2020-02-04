InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

IMLFF opened at $0.27 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

