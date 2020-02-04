Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

FRHLF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC set a $9.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

