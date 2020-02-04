E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

EONGY stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, analysts expect that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

