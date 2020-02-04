Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 190 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 135 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 162.80.

Shares of Volvo stock opened at SEK 170.15 on Friday. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 157.91 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 145.39.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

