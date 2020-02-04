CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.50.

CAE stock opened at C$39.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.86. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$822.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

