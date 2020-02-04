Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.06.

TSE CNQ opened at C$37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.01 and a one year high of C$42.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total value of C$750,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,117,861.89. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Insiders sold a total of 301,000 shares of company stock worth $11,841,260 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

