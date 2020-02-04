Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.