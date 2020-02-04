Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at National Bank Financial

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.46.

Shares of TSE GTE opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.63. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$174.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

