CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.50.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$39.69 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.86. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a PE ratio of 31.48.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$822.00 million. Analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

