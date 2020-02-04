Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 185 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 162.80.

Shares of VOLV.B opened at SEK 170.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is SEK 157.91 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 145.39. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

