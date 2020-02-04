NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.
About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR
