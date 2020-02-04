NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Get NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR alerts:

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.