VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. VMware has a 12-month low of $128.69 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.