WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of WSC opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

