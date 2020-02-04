WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.
Shares of WSC opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of WillScot by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
Featured Article: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.