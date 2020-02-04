ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ORIX’s rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $115.30 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $3.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ORIX an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IX shares. ValuEngine downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:IX opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. ORIX has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, research analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.6088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

