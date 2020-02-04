Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 603.38 ($7.94).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Beazley alerts:

BEZ opened at GBX 546.50 ($7.19) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

In other news, insider Sally Lake purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Also, insider Christine LaSala purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 52,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,594,092.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.