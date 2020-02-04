Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given $62.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $62.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.
Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.