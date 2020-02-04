Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Given $62.25 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $62.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

