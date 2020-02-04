Zacks: AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Given $49.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $49.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AZZ an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

AZZ stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AZZ has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in AZZ by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AZZ by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 15.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.