Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. FS Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $60.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,052 shares of company stock worth $359,504. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth $246,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

