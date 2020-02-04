Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HRB opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.23.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

