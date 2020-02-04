Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 7.2% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

