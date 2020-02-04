Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mylan by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Mylan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,491,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mylan by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,293,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,831,000 after purchasing an additional 482,054 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mylan in the third quarter valued at $56,507,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Mylan in the third quarter valued at $55,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYL. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Svb Leerink lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

