Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.