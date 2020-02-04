Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 357 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 255,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

