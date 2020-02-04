National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. National Grid has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $239,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

