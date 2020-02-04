NIO (NYSE:NIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIO Inc. is a premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles. It offers electric cars under EP9, EVE and ES8 brand names. The company operates primarily in San Jose, California; Munich, Germany and London, United Kingdom. NIO Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

NIO stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

