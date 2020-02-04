Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.34.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,423.67, a PEG ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $74.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $618,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,860,968. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.