German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GABC. ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

GABC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.85.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

