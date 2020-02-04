Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2020

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

