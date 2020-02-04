Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTBK. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

HTBK opened at $11.83 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

